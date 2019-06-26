PREVIEW: Learning the art of archeology

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — If your kids want to study a career in archeology.. Well this weekend might help you find out.

The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village has its archeology days this Saturday and Sunday. These students from across the globe are continuing to excavate in the archeodome with two professors there to guide them and you could give them a helping hand.

“Archeology isn’t just about finding stuff from the past, it’s about finding it in, what we would call, context. Understanding what it means, which means, we have to excavate very carefully and record precisely where everything is found,” Alan Outran, CoDirector of Excavations, said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND we show the importance of understanding the past and what that means for the future.