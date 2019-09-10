PREVIEW: Learning about active shooter training

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a tough discussion to have, but one area school wants students to be prepared in case a shooter ever breaks in.

A retired police officer is in Alcester-Hudson to give students active shooter training. It’s a program Chad Sheehan developed to keep people safe.

He’s talking with elementary through high school students to help them know what to do in that situation.

“When bad things happen, you have options. If you really want to increase your chances of survival, you should know what your options are ahead of time. You should start planning and thinking about what you should do in different situations,” Sheehan said.

