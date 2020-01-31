PREVIEW: Launching into a new era

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve probably noticed, for the past seven weeks, we’ve been broadcasting the news from what we call ‘Studio B.’

That’s because we are in the process of building a brand new million dollar state of the art studio that we will be revealing this coming Sunday night.

“It was literally stripped of everything, all the wiring came out, all the lights came out, all of the set came out; we even put in a new floor,” KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Jay Huizenga said.

On Friday night, take a trip back in time and look at some of our old sets and how they served a purpose to our viewers. Plus we’ll show you one of our new toys that’s going to help us cover news from a different perspective with our new drone.

Watch “Launching into a new era” Friday night Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

