PREVIEW: Lake Poinsett prepares

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Our snow cover and bitter cold temps are chilling reminders of what happened last spring to a lot of areas of eastern KELOLAND, including at Lake Poinsett.

Melting ice, heavy rain and strong winds battered shorelines, cabins, and lake homes last year at Lake Poinsett. But don’t look now, all signs are pointing to another year of recording flooding at the Lake.

Last year the water got so high and the winds were so strong they literally beat Candy VanDam’s house so badly it was no longer livable.

“We made the decision that we would take the house down, raise the elevation on the property by about four feet and rebuild,” Candy VanDam said.

