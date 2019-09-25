PREVIEW: Lady of Guadalupe church transformed after fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In December 2018, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sioux Falls was severely damaged by a fire.

After several months of hard work and a lot of generosity, the church is now reborn, and looks transformed. We sat down with Father Kristopher Cowles to see what this transformation means to the congregation.

“It really has been a transformation,” Father Kristopher Cowles said. “And it’s brought incredible dignity and joy to this community.”

On Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Dan Santella takes you inside the revitalized church and talks with parishioners about the fire and the rebirth of their church.