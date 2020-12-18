PREVIEW: Kite festival

LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KELO) — The winter months can be kind of a slow time of year around area lakes, but next month there’ll be plenty to do at Lake Okoboji.

For the past three years, during the Winter Games, Steve Boote and a handful of other professionals from across the country launched their giant inflated kites at the Kite Festival.

“Adults, children, it doesn’t matter, it’s so inspiring,” Boote said.

Last year, the Kite Festival had over 30 kites, Boote says they’ll have twice that many this year. You can find out more about the kite festival and winter games and how they plan on pulling it off during a pandemic on Friday Eye on KELOLAND.