PREVIEW: Kindness keeping us together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent months have not been easy for businesses because of COVID-19.

Back in March, Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet closed it’s dining room and switched to take out options only.

Owner Sanaa Abourezk’s favorite part of running her restaurant is the interaction with her customers, who she considers family. A young boy from Pierre showed Abourezk a kindness that helped her through each day.

“When I got this card, it just made me like 100,000 more times appreciated to be a human being and why we need each other,” Sanaa said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, find out what was in that special card and how other workers have felt appreciation during the pandemic.