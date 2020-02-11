PREVIEW: ‘Kendra’s Perfect Dance Routine’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local author wants to help children find their own sense of perfection.

Kendra Gottsleben wrote a book called Kendra’s Perfect Dance Routine. It’s about when she was on a dance team as a child, and found some challenges because of her rare disease.

Her condition made it difficult to move and do the dances in the same way the other kids did.

However, she says that didn’t ever stop her from trying and finding her own way.

“When I was a kid, there wasn’t a lot of books that were kind of like representation of me or having a rare disease. Or struggles with things you normally do as a kid,” Gottsleben said.

On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re talking with Gottsleben about her new book and who else she wrote it for.