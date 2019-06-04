PREVIEW: KELOLAND’s duck rehab specialist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look, up in the sky: it’s a bird, no, it’s “Duck Man!”

Mike Hillman is a true-to-life super hero when it comes to rescuing baby ducks that have lost their mothers. Hillman raises these orphaned ducks at his Sioux Falls home.

“The goal is to raise them to flight which is hatch to seven-weeks. They’re fully-grown, flight-ready and release them. I’ve got a private pond I release them at, so there’s no public access and it works really good,” Duck rehab specialist Mike Millman said.

Hillman strives to have as little human contact with the ducks as possible.

