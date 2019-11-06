1  of  15
PREVIEW: KELOLAND author reflects on new book

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon named a KELOLAND author’s book its “featured debut” in October.

Megan Phelps-Roper is about to embark on a European book tour. 

But first, she’s signing her book, “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church,” Wednesday night at DDR Books in Watertown. 

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has a preview of her interview with the author. 

Remember the church that protested military funerals and held anti-gay demonstrations? A woman who left that church seven years ago now lives in South Dakota. She’s written a memoir about her time with the Westboro Church in Kansas and why she left. 

“It was terrifying to leave, but no matter what happened, I knew I I couldn’t keep going along with what Westboro was doing,” Phelps-Roper said. “Even while I was there, I had decided I would never go protest another funeral again. I was never going to pray for someone to die again. That meant there was an extirpation date. I was going to lose everyone and everything.” 

You won’t want to miss the interview with Megan Phelps-Roper Wednesday on KELOLAND News.

