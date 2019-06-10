PREVIEW: KELOLAND author explores 100-year cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A more than 100-year old cold case is inspiring a local author.

Rachel Rust wrote the book Eight Souls. It’s about the axe murders in Villisca, Iowa in 1912, when someone killed eight people.

Rust’s book is fiction, but took the time to research and even visited the house where the murders happened.

“It’s definitely, you know, something I worked hard on to maintain the respect for the families and the town itself that had to deal with the tragedy,” Rust said.

On Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you Rust’s inspiration for her new book and how she’s accomplishing her dream of being an author.

