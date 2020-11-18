PREVIEW: Keeping the Christmas spirit alive during a pandemic

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — As the holidays approach many people will be celebrating Christmas traditions. Some may be looking at different ways to celebrate due to the pandemic.

Every year hundreds of people fill a tiny town southwest of Alcester to sing Christmas tunes at the Nora Store. But this year, Mike Pedersen says he’s making adjustments to the holiday tradition in an effort to keep people safe but also keep the Christmas spirit alive.

“Last year we had over 3,000 people come, so it would be hard for me to monitor that kind of a response, it will be different, we won’t have the strangers standing next to strangers singing,” Pedersen said.

