PREVIEW: Keeping KELOLAND Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in need of a coat this winter, we can help.

Once again, KELOLAND Media Group is partnering with Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s to distribute jackets and other winter clothing to people in need.

Carlene Sharkey received a coat and overalls from last year’s Keep KELOLAND Warm.

“There’s so much fundraising and so many giving people in this town that now you know why it’s a great place to live,” Sharkey said.

Our first coat distribution is Thursday at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. We’ll show you how the project continues to impact people like Sharkey in Eye on KELOLAND Tuesday night.