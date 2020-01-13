PREVIEW: Keeping Jaxon’s smile alive

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — There are many people that work in the agricultural industry all across KELOLAND. But sometimes, while working in that industry the unexpected can happen, causing injury or even death.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald explains how one family who lost a member in a farming accident is keeping his smile alive.

Jaxon Boomsma was 7-years-old when he tragically lost his life in a farming accident. That was in 2017.

Family members say Jaxon always had a smile on his face and liked to have fun.

“He loved going to the farm, he loved spending time, we’d go to the farm quite a bit and hunting, just anything outdoors, our kids are really active in sports so he followed his older three siblings around but he just loved spending time outside,” Troy Boomsma said.

After his death, Jaxon’s family and friends set up the Jaxon Boomsma Memorial fund, which helps with community improvements, provides an annual scholarship to Yankton High school seniors and promotes farm safety. It also serves as a nonprofit.

Coming up in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, hear more from Jaxon’s family and how they are hoping to prevent other tragedies like this from happening.