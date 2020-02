Every year, in honor of Black History month, KELOLAND News shows you the Hidden History of the impact African Americans have had in the United States. Many of those stories may take us back in time, but here's a story about a man who is living his life for the future. If you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, you have probably met Vaney Hariri. Hariri's resume goes on and on, and he's done a little bit of everything. He's using his lift to teach young people of color there's no end to what someone can accomplish.

You never have to worry about hearing Vaney Hariri. If it's his podcast or anything else, he makes sure to turn up the volume.