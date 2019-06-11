Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: Jazz at R Wine Bar

Posted: Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Quick, what do you think of when it comes to live jazz in Sioux Falls?

Maybe JazzFest. Maybe different live music performances outside in downtown Sioux Falls. Here's one spot that might not come to mind right away.

"It's just a good room, I mean people come out to listen, and it's acoustically a nice room to play, it's downtown Sioux Falls, so it's really becoming a home for us," trumpeter Jimmy Speirs said.

"It's a wonderful location, and it's a really hip-looking venue," guitarist Dan Donahoe said.

Coming up in Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND at 10, KELOLAND's Dan Santella takes a closer look at R Wine Bar, and the hub it's making for jazz in Sioux Falls.

