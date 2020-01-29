PREVIEW: Inside the Treasury House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — This legislative session in Pierre, four legislators and one lobbyist are living here at the Treasury House near the capitol.

It’s a bipartisan group in a home that takes a visitor back to a previous era, as Rep. Michael Saba (D-Hartford) points out.

“I hope the camera catches the ambiance in here, because it’s incredible. And I think it will … the walls just talk to you. The ceilings hear you,” Saba said. “It’s really quite incredible.”

“It’s wonderful to live with such a mix of people who frankly enjoy what they do, have very different perspectives and are just good people,” Rep. Scyller Borglum (R-Rapid City) said.

