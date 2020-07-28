PREVIEW: Improving safety on Wall Lake

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — With Sioux Falls pools closed this summer, the lakes closet to the city have been filled with people looking for a place to swim

Wall lake–one of the closest lakes to Sioux Falls–has had a big increase in both boating traffic and swimmers at the beach.

People who live along the lake say the increased city traffic has also led to more dangerous situations on the water and many have had to step in and help save a life.

“We had over a half a dozen people just in a few days this summer that we picked up and brought back to the beach. I think the residents really do care immensely about this lake and the safety of the people who are utilizing it and definitely if they see somebody in trouble will get them back to safety,” Wall Lake resident Eric Sinclair said.

How the friends of wall lake homeowners are working with county and state officials to improve safety at the busy lake this summer, coming up in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.