PREVIEW: ‘I am not invisible’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls VA Medical Center is used to taking care of Veterans but recently it was home to a special photoshoot.

The shoot was for the “I Am Not Invisible” campaign. A photographer flew in to showcase local women Veterans and all the different roles they play in the military.

“This is a national campaign. It’s great that we can show what female Veterans are and how we’re being productive in the civilian side too,” Veteran Michelle Henderson said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll tell you more about the campaign and how it’s telling women Veterans’ stories across the country.