PREVIEW: Hunt for Habitat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hunt for Habitat raffle got its start in South Dakota in 2019 as part of Governor Kristi Noem’s Second Century Initiative.
The raffle has already generated one-million dollars to help improve local wildlife habitat. It’s also provided outdoorsmen with the hunt of a lifetime. This year, one person will hunt buffalo in Custer State Park, while three others will hunt antelope, deer, and elk, with plenty of options.
“Any unit and any weapon, so if you want to archery hunt, if you want to muzzle loader hunt, if you want to hunt east river, west river, it’s truly the best hunt you can have in South Dakota. That’s the only way I can put it. This is awesome. It’s awesome for them. I’m so excited for these guys,” Nick Harrington, Communications Manager for South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks said.
In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Travis Fossing explains how Hunt for Habitat is changing the landscape of South Dakota.