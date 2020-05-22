PREVIEW: How small towns handle a big crisis

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — From national to state levels, the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult to navigate for many leaders.

For the smaller towns like Brandon, South Dakota, Mayor Paul Lundberg says it’s easier to communicate with the public due to its smaller population.

“We started out with ordinance 606, and then, I think it was on May 5th, we… adjusted that ordinance to our businesses to relax restrictions to 50-percent capacity,” Lundberg said.

With news of the pandemic changing daily, so do its rules and regulations. On tonight’s EYE on KELOLAND, Max Hofer shows you how they and another small town have been adapting to the pandemic.