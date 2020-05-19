PREVIEW: How health systems plan to get back to routine healthcare amid ongoing pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two months of intense preparation and focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers are ready to start getting back to routine medical care.

But what will that return look like? Could there be a wave of people waiting for elective surgeries and procedures? Or will patients be too afraid of COVID to seek care they’ve been putting off during this pandemic?

“That’s one of our concerns here at Avera and with other health systems are those needs that are not being addressed now,” Avera’s Chief Medical Officer Kevin Post said.

“We’ve never, in our clinical experience, have had episodes where we’ve had a 2-month pause in a lot of that care, so now we’re trying to figure out how to get back to that and the ramifications of taking a 2-month pause and we’re really concerned with where this could be headed if we don’t get after it here pretty quickly,” Sanford’s Vice President Medical Officer Mike Wilde said.

