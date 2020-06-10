PREVIEW: How events of 2020 will impact Generation Z in the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 is half over, but everything that has happened so far will have a lasting effect on Generation Z.

Gen-Zers are typically born between 1996 and 2010.

The pandemic robbed many of a typical senior year of high school and has hurt the economy, when many of them are looking for their first-time jobs.

The protests for racial equality will also be a key shaper for these young men and women.

One Z-er says her generation is used to seeing hard times.

“We are the 9/11 babies. We’ve known the horrible circumstances of school shootings our entire lives. We’re basically just trained and programmed to have to understand it and be prepared for it at all times and now we’re graduating in the midst of a pandemic,” Danielle Koang said.

On Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with Danielle and hear from a generational expert about how 2020 will shape these up and comers.