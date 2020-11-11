PREVIEW: Homelessness and Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Since the beginning of the year, Rapid City and the State of South Dakota have seen a rise in the number of people who are homeless.

And those numbers are an even bigger concern as winter approaches. Rapid City’s Mayor says there are ways the public can help.

“The greater community can help immediately by sending some dollars to the established homeless care organizations in our community,” Mayor Steve Allender said.

But not everyone is in favor of those options. Hear the differing opinions on helping the homeless Rapid City, on Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, at 10.