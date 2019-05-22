PREVIEW: Homeland in crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A South Dakota man is concerned about how the country he grew up in has become a global flash-point.

William Cedeño, a member of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, learned how to play the flute as a boy in Venezuela. But recent turmoil in the South American nation has him worried for family members and friends who still live there.

"I'm just one of many fish in the pond, there's not really much I can do and sometimes that's the hardest part, seeing your family being there," Cedeño said.

The White House has pledge humanitarian aid to Venezuela and is keeping a military response on the table. Find out what Cedeño thinks of the prospect of U.S. intervention in Wednesday's Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.

