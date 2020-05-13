PREVIEW: Home sales during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s hard to think of an industry that hasn’t been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those working in real estate have had to adapt to a fluid situation, but a realtor we spoke to is optimistic about the coming months.

“I think it can still stay strong. I think the summer’s still going to stay strong. I have more questions in the fall and the winter if there’s a second wave,” realtor Sean Larsen said.

Coming up on tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll look at some of the trends Larsen is seeing in the Sioux Falls area housing market.