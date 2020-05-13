Breaking News
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update: 11 new active cases, 58 recoveries, 647 tests

PREVIEW: Home sales during a pandemic

Eye on KELOLAND

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s hard to think of an industry that hasn’t been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those working in real estate have had to adapt to a fluid situation, but a realtor we spoke to is optimistic about the coming months.

“I think it can still stay strong. I think the summer’s still going to stay strong. I have more questions in the fall and the winter if there’s a second wave,” realtor Sean Larsen said.

Coming up on tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll look at some of the trends Larsen is seeing in the Sioux Falls area housing market.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests