PREVIEW: Home of the hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a natural fit for an exhibit dedicated to South Dakota sports history being located inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

People attending games at the PREMIER Center can walk down a corridor to visit a display of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. It’s been located inside the PREMIER Center since the building’s opening in 2014. But this exhibit, featuring hundreds of South Dakota sports legends, is feeling some growing pains as more and more members are inducted.

“It’s pretty limited out here. But when you think of when it started and where it’s gotten to now, this display is pretty amazing,” Executive Director Jim Dorman said.

But the sports hall of fame is using technology to overcome the space crunch. An interactive touch screen allows visitors to meet the 300-plus hall-of-famers. We’re scrolling through the distinguished roster, Wednesday in Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.