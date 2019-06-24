PREVIEW: Home for healing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people coming out of jail or treatment centers who are trying to stay away from alcohol and drugs do not have access to housing that supports sustained recovery. There are very few sober living environments in Sioux Falls.

But two women are about to change that. Rebecca Hungerford and Rebecca Skinner are both in recovery for meth addiction

Now these mothers and grandmothers are working with an Omaha-based organization to bring a sober living home, known as an Oxford House, to Sioux Falls.

“I did not want to go back to where I came from, so I was going to do it, I was going to try it and it was the best decision I had ever made,” Jackie Alva, with the Oxford Houses of Nebraska, said.

Alva is now working for the Oxford House to help set them up all across the country.

Angela Kennecke will show you the new sober living house in Sioux Falls and bring you the journey to recovery that these women took and now want to offer others, in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.