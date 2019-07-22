PREVIEW: Hog confinements

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Swine Confinement facilities are being built in Yankton County.

The previous county commissioners approved 20 confinements, and some are already up and running.

But, some people are unsure if the farms are a good thing for the county.

“With the benefits there are added concerns and risks that come with large concentrations of animals so we just need to be diligent that we do our research and homework and make sure that its safe for the community,” County Commissioner Joe Healy, said.

In Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND we take a look at the controversy of hog confinements.

