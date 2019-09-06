PREVIEW: History of world’s largest pheasant

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – The state bird of South Dakota draws thousands of people each year for hunting season.

In one of those hunting destinations sits the World’s Largest Pheasant.

The giant bird has sat in this location along Highway 14 in Huron since 1959. The pheasant is built out of fiberglass and steel; it stands 28 feet tall and 40 feet long.

“It was put on top of the building that was originally used as a curio shop, or gift shop at that time, and so it was a big deal to bring people in and it was to acknowledge that we were considered one of the premier pheasant hunting areas at the time,” president and CEO of the Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau Laurie Shelton said.

Coming up on Friday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we explain some of the history of the giant ring neck and what’s in store for its future.