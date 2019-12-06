PREVIEW: High potency problem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Walia Convenience Store near downtown Sioux Falls is rushing to make changes in order to hang on to its liquor license.

Neighbors of the business at 10th and Indiana have complained about Walia’s practice of selling high potency alcohol to vulnerable people in the community. They say those sales lead to public drunkenness in the area. Walia sits on the same block as the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. A spokesperson for the store says it’s being unfairly targeted and that the problem is bigger than just one store.

“We’ve heard their concerns and it is a serious concern. It is a concern to the community. It’s a concern to us. We’ve been affected by the problem as well,” Michael Alemu with the Walia Convenience Store said.

