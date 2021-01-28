PREVIEW: Helping our heroes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Disabled American Veterans organization has a significant need right now for volunteer drivers.

A lot of its volunteers are older, but due to the pandemic, they chosen to stay home to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“If I didn’t have them to get to my appointments, I would probably either skip appointments or have to get a cab or something to bring me,” veteran, Dorothy Ellis said.

The DAV is looking for younger drivers. Learn how you can become a volunteer driver in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

