PREVIEW: Help for a hero

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 400 World War II veterans die every day in the U.S. Those still surviving are well into their late 80’s and 90’s. A World War II fighter pilot who lives in Sioux Falls is now 99-years-old.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has an update on Claude Hone’s story. Hone may be one of the most well-known World War II veterans in our area. Hone was a heroic Marine fighter pilot who took part in many battles during World War II, including Iwo Jima.

Hone took part in the first Honor Flight out of Sioux Falls a decade ago, which brought World War II veterans to see their memorial in Washington DC.

Over the years, KELOLAND News has interviewed Hone at least a dozen times. His zest for life has always stood out.

“He golfs and walks the golf course. He dances,” Hone’s daughter Nancy said.

But recently Hone fell and now he’s leaning on the help of others.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND we show you how military members, are responding to this “Call of duty” to help Hone in his time of need.

