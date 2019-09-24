PREVIEW: Heart patient on operating table during tornadoes thankful

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having a heart attack is bad enough; now imagine being on the table at the hospital while three tornadoes are right outside.

That’s exactly what happened to Craig Petersen two weeks ago.

You may remember the Avera Heart Hospital CEO announced a team was working on a man who had a heart attack, while severe weather was damaging the building.

Petersen doesn’t remember much of it, but for the first time, he’s talking about his experience and his gratitude for the team members who risked their own lives to save him.

“For them to keep going and concentrate on the patient they had in front of them. I don’t know if lights went out at what point; I’m sure they knew something was going on,” Petersen said.

In a KELOLAND News exclusive, we’re talking with Petersen and his wife about that night. We’re also asking his doctor what it was like to work in the cath lab with a tornado right outside.