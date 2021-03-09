PREVIEW: Heard it through The Grapevine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the pandemic first hit almost one year ago, a lot of places shutdown. At retirement centers, visitations were no longer allowed, even inside the facilities, people could no longer gather.

“We’d meet in the dining room for dinner or in the bistro for coffee and we’d always say ‘did you hear about that? Or what happened to somebody? Or are you going here? Or what are we doing next?’ Well once the COVID-19 came we had no way to find all those things out,” Josephine Spencer, Touchmark resident said.

That's why a few women at Touchmark at All Saints decided to start their own newspaper to keep people informed of what was happening within the community.