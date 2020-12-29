PREVIEW: Healing and sending hope through a book

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — One Huron man knows all too well how life can throw obstacles at you.

From his father dying before he was even born to enduring 37 surgeries himself, Ronald Weidner seemed to have challenges around every corner.

Through his faith he stayed strong through it all, but when his first grandson was born, he came to a halting realization.

“It wasn’t until finally one day that I just blurted out that, ‘why was he so lucky’ and I never had any of those people in my life. It was at that point I realized that the tears I was crying I wasn’t crying for my grandson or because of him that he had so many people to fall back on, but the fact that I didn’t have any. So it was something that was long dormant in my mind and in my life,” Ronald Weidner of Huron said.

Now Weidner is sharing his story with others through his books.

He wants to spread encouragement that through any speed bump along the way, hope can be found.

