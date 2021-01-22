PREVIEW: Hate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re taking a look at hate in South Dakota. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shared his thoughts with us.

“What our police department sees, it’s certainly not an issue that I would say is one of our top challenges,” TenHaken said. “Doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, and that’s not being naïve to the fact that it certainly may exist.”

Tonight at 10 p.m., KELOLAND’s Dan Santella takes a look at data from the Anti-Defamation League in his report on hate in South Dakota.