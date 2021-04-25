PREVIEW: Hallowed ground

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery is just over a month away from opening.

A ribbon-cutting for the cemetery, located in northeast Sioux Falls, is scheduled for Memorial Day. Grounds crews are finishing up landscaping and installing the sprinkler system. Then, they’ll start planting grass. Crews have reached a lot of important milestones over the two years of construction.

“The biggest part was the groundwork at the beginning and then the buildings from there, along with the roads,” cemetery director, Erin Brown, said.

The cemetery expects to have its first burials in June. We’re checking on the progress of the cemetery’s construction and how it overcame a very wet start, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at ten.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 