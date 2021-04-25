PREVIEW: Hallowed ground

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery is just over a month away from opening.

A ribbon-cutting for the cemetery, located in northeast Sioux Falls, is scheduled for Memorial Day. Grounds crews are finishing up landscaping and installing the sprinkler system. Then, they’ll start planting grass. Crews have reached a lot of important milestones over the two years of construction.

“The biggest part was the groundwork at the beginning and then the buildings from there, along with the roads,” cemetery director, Erin Brown, said.

The cemetery expects to have its first burials in June. We’re checking on the progress of the cemetery’s construction and how it overcame a very wet start, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at ten.