PREVIEW: Growth at Mount Marty University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After high school, college is an option some students choose to further their education. Now one KELOLAND university is seeing more freshmen than ever.

This year Mount Marty is seeing its largest freshmen class in its history. There are 153 freshmen this year, which is about a 35% increase over last year. Betsy Crumly is a freshmen this year and is looking forward to getting a degree in nursing.

“I really like the community aspect of Mount Marty, you can really feel that teachers, professors, and faculty want to have a one on one connection with you and they’re really dedicated to your success and they really care about you,” Crumly said.

