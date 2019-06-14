PREVIEW: Growing downtowns

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Downtown Sioux Falls is seeing a lot of improvements and more businesses move in, but what about other downtowns throughout KELOLAND?

Brookings and Madison are also making advances in their downtown atmospheres when it comes to both nightlife and a casual afternoon.

"There's constantly something happening somewhere. Whether its just a single event at a business, or if it's a collective businesses gathering together," Downtown Brookings Director Ashley Biggar said.

In Friday's Eye on KELOLAND, look at other downtowns throughout KELOLAND and what they are doing to stay relevant.

