PREVIEW: Grocery growing pains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big changes are in the works this year for a Sioux Falls grocery store.

Co-Op Natural Foods, just off Minnesota Avenue, plans to begin a 3-million dollar expansion this summer. The store wants to double its size to offer its growing customer base more shopping options, and space.

“A renewed focus on local foods in Sioux Falls has really led to a lot of the popularity of what we do here. And interest in organic, or clean, natural foods across the country has really led to a lot of sales increases for us,” Co-Op Natural Foods General Manager Patrick Sayler said.

The expansion will include indoor seating in the store’s deli, a perk that topped the list of preferences by co-op customers. Find out what other changes are in the works for the store in Friday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.