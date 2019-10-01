PREVIEW: Good news call of the day

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg elementary school principal is spending a lot of time sharing the “Good News” with his students and families.

Liberty Principal Aaron Weaver started what he calls the “Good News Call of the Day” program.

Almost every day, he finds a student making a positive impact and highlights their efforts. He picks up the phone and shares the news with that student’s parents.

“We have an awesome community. Our parents are doing a great job and sometimes they just need to know that and be affirmed that, ‘Hey, you’ve got a good kid.’ They’re doing amazing things. They show well in public. All those things that we want as parents for our own kids,” Weaver said.

Weaver says connecting with kids in a positive way increases their success in school and at home.

