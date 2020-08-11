PREVIEW: Going back to the classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After six months away from the classroom, students will be heading back, but there will be changes.
Teachers are putting up barriers on desks and making sure there’s three feet of distance between students. They are deciding on what masks they will wear while teaching. And they are planning how they will teach students about the changes and make them feel comfortable.
“I think that we can do it. I think that we can keep them safe, we can keep ourselves safe. I think that we can still do lots of learning and still fill up the school with lots of laughter,” Robin Mediger said.
