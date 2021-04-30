PREVIEW: Getting ready for tourism season

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses across the Black Hills are starting to open their doors for tourism season. While last year’s turnout was not ideal for some, others did exceptionally well.

In Hill City, a few businesses have high expectations for the upcoming tourism season.

“I think the expectation looks a little different this year, especially with the pandemic stuff slowing down and so we’re just trying to get ramped up for what we think will be a big season. The noise is that there’s a lot of people coming to visit us this summer and so we are just trying to make sure that we have product and all the staffing in place to handle our customers,” Pat Wiederhold, Owner of Granite Sports, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear from several businesses in the Black Hills about how they are preparing for summertime.