PREVIEW: Getting a city through challenging situations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From natural disasters to a pandemic. The city of Sioux Falls has seen a lot over the last two years.

And Mayor Paul TenHaken has been leading the city through all of these challenging situations, all in his first term as mayor.

“I use the term resilience a lot, and it’s hard for me to envision an event now in our city that I don’t think we are prepared for because we are battle tested right now, we are going through some tough stuff, and we have for the last two years,” TenHaken said.

