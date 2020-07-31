PREVIEW: Get Otter here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like hunting or trapping, Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND is for you.

We recently told you about the resurrgence of river otters in KELOLAND. There are so many now, the Game Fish and Parks Department is going to hold a limited trapping season for the little critters.

“Basically it’s a result of our river otter population in the eastern third part of the state is doing really well, growing continuously and doing really well and finally large enough where we can support a sustainable season,” Game Fish & Parks Regional Wildlife Supervisor, Josh Delger said.

But the GF&P also is looking at changing the rules when it comes to duck hunting in South Dakota.

