PREVIEW: Generation Z

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:01 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This year's college graduates are about to shake up the office.

They're the among the first crop of Generation Z to graduate and move into full time careers. It doesn't sound like a big deal, but each generation has the power to change the dynamics of the workforce. 

It's taken years for employers to figure out how millennials tick and how to plug them into offices full of baby boomers and Generation X-ers. Now a new generation is about to shake things up. We're talking about Generation Z. It's the group born between 1996 and 2001. 

They've never known life without the internet, and many of them don't remember going through September 11th. Every little thing has shaped how they see things and how they act and now the first crop of them are entering the workforce. 

Tuesday on KELOLAND News, KELOLAND's Brady Mallory sits down with a new college graduate and employer about what this means for the office.

Then on Tuesday's Eye On KELOLAND a Gen Z high school grad and a generational expert help figure out what has influenced this generation, and what it means to the workforce and the world. 

