PREVIEW: Generation Z joining the workforce

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time to give millennials their participation trophy, because a new generation is about to take the top spot. 

Generation Z is about to enter the workforce. Gen Z-ers were born between 1996 to 2010. They've never known a world without internet, and they've grown up in a post 9-11 world.

Their influences don't seem like a big deal, but what shapes a generation will have a big effect on the office. 

"If industries, managers, if they're treating them the same way they're treating millennials, if that's the approach, it's not going to work," Bridgeworks Keynote Speaker Scott Zimmer said. 

On Tuesday's Eye On KELOLAND, we're talking with a Gen Z-er about what makes the generation tick and a generational expert, whose job is to help bridge the gap between generations in the workplace, about why employers need to pay attention to Z. 
 

