PREVIEW: Garretson businesses reminding holiday shoppers to shop local

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Small towns in rural KELOLAND can often be overlooked amid the holiday shopping frenzy. But businesses in Garretson don’t want you to overlook what they have to offer.

They say customers are already in a mood to buy well ahead of the traditional start to the shopping season.

“We have a great city and there’s more to do than shopping here, so, it should be an awesome season,” Connie Johnson, Treasure Chest Owner said.

Businesses in Garretson are hoping a new holiday light display in Splitrock Park will also draw more customers to their stores.

Find out how this community project found its inspiration from Falls Park in Sioux Falls, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.