PREVIEW: Garretson Aglow

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Many people may already be planning to untangle all those strings of lights and begin the annual project of decorating for the holidays.

But people in Garretson are way ahead of you. Perry Groten has this preview of Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND.

Splitrock Park here in Garretson doesn’t go into hibernation for winter. It’s coming alive with Christmas! These holiday decorations are kind of borrowing a page from the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

“It’s obviously not on the scale that Sioux Falls does. But, I think that we are going to have something that is going to be nice for people to come and enjoy and I really think that coming out won’t be disappointed,” Rod Wolforth of Garretson’s First Bank & Trust said.

Coming up in Eye On KELOLAND, meet some of the people behind this project and the important role it will have in celebrating not only the holidays, but the shopping season, as well.

That’s coming up Thursday at 10.